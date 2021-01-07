Park, gym, mini-clinic planned in Perumbakkam TNSCB tenements

A lush green park, a gym, mini clinic and even a hospital are some of the amenities that are planned in Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) tenements in Perumbakkam in the coming months.

Recently T.C. Karuna, AIADMK zone 15 West area secretary, met the TNSCB officials and submitted a petition regarding the improvements that are needed in Kannagi Nagar and Perumbakkam tenements. One of the main issues faced by residents in both the tenements are leaking ceilings. "During the downpour we keep buckets and collect the water. The structure appears weak," said a resident of Perumbakkam.

Mr. Karuna also requested for additional 20 lakh litres of water to Perumbakkam tenements. "As of now 50 lakhs litres is supplied and this is insufficient considering the number of houses there," said Mr. Karuna.

Another request was to repair or relay damaged sewage and water pipelines. The petition also wanted the TNSCB to construct parks and gyms in the tenements. The residents also want the elevators in all the blocks to be maintained.

A senior TNSCB official said that the leaky houses will be fixed first and additional funds for the same has been sought from the government. "We have also sent proposals to set up parks, gyms and amma mini clinics. We are also planning to set up a hospital there as there is only one primary health centre in the tenements and this is insufficient," said the official.

However the major problem is maintaining these facilities. "Some miscreants damage lifts and other facilities. The residents should take responsibility for maintaining it," he said.

K. Sujatha, secretary, Urimai Kural Podhu Nala Sangam, 1st block, Perumbakkam TNSCB tenements, said that an all woman residents welfare group can be formed to maintain all these amenities. "We can close the parks and gyms at 10 p.m and ensure no one misuses them," she said.