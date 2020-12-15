Parents of actor Chithra, her husband Hemanth, questioned by police in Chennai

This comes after Hemanth was arrested on Monday night on charges of abetment to suicide

Following the arrest of Hemanth, husband of television actor Chitra, by the Nazarathpet police on Monday night for allegedly abetting her suicide, the Sriperumbudur Revenue Divisional Officer on Tuesday interrogated Hemanth’s parents.

The police arrested Hemanth on Monday after six days of interrogation. He was produced before a magistrate for a formal remand. Police sources said he was arrested after the police were convinced that there was sufficient evidence against him. “We booked him under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (abetment to suicide),” said a senior police officer.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, G.R. Divyashree, Sriperumbudur RDO, questioned Chitra’s parents. “The official will also be interrogating Hemanth after he is taken into police custody. The final report will be handed over by her to the investigating officer,” said a police officer.

Chitra and Hemanth, a businessman, had a registered their marriage a few months ago and they were planning a traditional wedding in January. She was found dead on the morning of Wednesday last in a hotel room. Her parents and friends alleged foul play and demanded a thorough probe. It is alleged that on the day of her death, Hemanth went to spot where she was shooting, near the hotel, and had an argument with her. The police claimed that both had quarrelled over the issue of fidelity. Asking him to stay outside the hotel room, she went in and ended her life, the police said.

(Those in need of counselling may contact the State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 for counselling)