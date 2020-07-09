Parents in Perumbakkam settlement say they are unable to pay children’s school fees

CHENNAI

09 July 2020 15:55 IST

Residents say they have lost their livelihoods due to the lockdown, and since they cannot afford to pay school fees, their children are not able to attend online classes

﻿

For many residents of the Perumbakkam Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) tenements, the fear of their children, who are studying in private schools, losing an academic year, is uppermost in their minds.

With many of the residents having lost their livelihoods due to the COVID-19 lockdown, they have been unable to pay the school fees and their children therefore, are not able to attend online classes.

Advertising

Advertising

“My son studies in fourth standard. Since my husband, who is a plumber, does not have any source of income now we, were unable to pay his school fees,” said a Priya (name changed), a resident.

The schools have been sending messages to the parents reminding them to pay the fees. “When I asked the school management about why they are charging fees without conducting classes, they said that after paying the fees the children can attend online classes,” said Mr. Saravanan, a plumber, whose daughter studies in eighth standard.

Many parents are not encouraging their children to attend the online classes because they cannot afford the school fees. “We fear that if they attend the sessions, the school will force us to pay the fees. Our children may lose a year, but we are helpless,” explained A. Anu, another parent.

Residents said that before they were resettled, their children used to study in Chennai Corporation and government schools in the city. “We shifted them to private schools as the coaching and infrastructure were not good at government schools in Perumbakkam,” said a parent.

Reacting to these complaints, an official from the School Education Department said that schools should not compel parents to pay fees or conduct online classes. “We are planning to hold a camp inside Perumbakkam to take a census of children studying in private schools. If their parents want, we can admit them in government schools during this academic year itself,” said an official. He claimed that a primary school and higher secondary schools will become functional in the premises soon. The orders have been delayed due to COVID-19, the education official added.

“Despite the fact that TNSCB has completed allotment of 80% of the houses in Perumbakkam, only two of the proposed 12 schools for this settlement are functional. This long delay in operationalising adequate schools for the resettled children has forced some of them to travel nearly 45 km every day, violating their rights,” said Vanessa Peter, policy researcher, Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities.