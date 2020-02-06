Chennai

Parents arrested

Three, including a husband and wife, were arrested under the Pocso Act, in different parts of the city on Tuesday.

The Kilpauk All-Women Police arrested a man for reportedly sexually harassing his daughter and assaulting her in Anna Nagar on Tuesday.

According to the police, the man residing in Anna Nagar is married and has three children. As he used to drink regularly, there used to be frequent quarrels between him and his wife. On Tuesday morning, when his second daughter came home, he reportedly sexually harassed and assaulted her. She called and informed her mother about the crime and she informed the police. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

In a different case, the Guindy All-Women Police arrested a 48-year-old man from Velachery for sexually assaulting his daughter, and his wife for abetting the crime.

The girl, a Class XI student, was abused by her parents for over a year.

She recently approached Childline and was rescued. Based on a complaint, a case was registered and the couple were arrested. They were remanded in judicial custody.

