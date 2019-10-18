Parched Chennai lakes start receiving inflows after overnight rain

Two of the city’s reservoirs in Cholavaram and Chembarambakkam, which have remained dry for many months now, began receiving inflows on Thursday following rain in the catchment areas. Both regions recorded 3 cm of rainfall.

The overnight rains also brought down the city’s maximum temperature several notches. The weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 3 cm and 5 cm respectively. Both stations recorded a day temperature of around 27 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, several parts of Tamil Nadu received rainfall under the influence of an easterly trough. Ettayapuram in Thoothukudi district registered 14 cm of rainfall, the highest across the State in the 24 hours till Thursday morning. Among the other places that recorded heavy rainfall were Kottaram in Kanniyakumari district, Kadaladi in Ramanathapuram district, Kodaikanal Boat Club, Tiruvarur and Mamallapuram.

Wet weekend

Many parts of the State are likely to experience rainfall till Saturday and heavy rain may occur in some areas, according to the Meteorological Department.

N. Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai, said the northeast monsoon had previously set in on October 16 back in 2001. The same weather trend would prevail till Saturday and some parts, including the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts, may get heavy rainfall, he added.

However, rainfall may not be widespread over the State during the weekend. After a brief lull, rainfall activity is expected to increase from October 21.

An upper air circulation or trough is expected to develop and bring showers over the State, Mr. Puviarasan said.

Chennai too will continue to receive light to moderate rain till Saturday. The day temperature will be around 28 degrees Celsius for the next two days.