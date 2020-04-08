Chennai

Parcel trains to run on Chennai - Coimbatore route

The trains will run daily from April 9 to 14, a Southern Railway official said.

The Southern Railways will operate daily Parcel Special Service trains on the Chennai Central - Coimbatore section from April 9 to 14.

Six pairs of trains are to be operated during the COVID-19 lockdown period for enabling cargo movers to space out their supplies to the customers from other parts of the State, an official said.

Dr. MGR Chennai Central - Coimbatore (0653) train will leave at 8 a.m. to reach Coimbatore at 8.30 p.m. In the return direction, Coimbatore - Dr. MGR Chennai Central (0654) train will leave Coimbatore at 8 a.m. to reach Chennai at 8.30 p.m.

The public can make use of the facility to send parcels and the trains will stop at Katpadi, Jolarpet, Karuppur, Salem, Erode, and Tiruppur, he added. The parcel offices at these stations are operational now and booking of parcels are now on.

