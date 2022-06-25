Parasitic jaegers have an extended sojourn around Pulicat lake 

It is tempting to label the parasitic jaeger (Stercorarius parasiticus) a rarity on the waters around the Indian Coast. After all, the species does not volunteer a photo-op every day. Even at the height of winter when the odds of seeing this bird are logically higher than usual, it only rarely disturbs eBird pages.

One has to embrace this paradox: The parasitic jaeger may be rarely seen, particularly on the eastern coast, but is hardly a rarity in these parts.

And that temptation has to be resisted. To give in to it is to ignore data parading right under one’s nose.

Dipu Karuthedathu, an ebirder who studies pelagic birds, places the recent sightings of the species at Pulicat in perspective.

“The parasitic Jaeger has been sighted across the Indian coast — basically, the western coast and some parts of the eastern coast — multiple times and for many years. eBird data would attest to that. During the winter migratory season, we have seen a good number of these birds on the western coast — in tens, twenties and thirties. There have been previous sightings from Pulicat; and there are historical sightings from Chennai itself.”

While the current sightings may not be a turn-up for the book, the circumstances surrounding them are.

Dipu notes that why the bird is staying at Pulicat for an extended period does not have a ready answer, but the question is interesting to chew on. It gets doubly interesting when the season is factored in.

This bird is a kleptoparasite — hence the epithet — but how it gets other seabirds to part with their hard-earned food is indeed a sight to behold.

“What is rare about the Pulicat sightings is that the parasitic jaeger normally does not come inland and stay on in a place for an extended period, except when they are breeding in the arctic region. During breeding time, when they are fully on land, they are like land birds. When they come for wintering, they are purely sea birds. There are only a couple of places in India where we have seen them staying on for a long duration. For example, at Hare island in Thoothukudi, we have seen a couple of jaegers come and stay for three to four weeks and sometimes a month, and they suddenly disappear. There are two aspects to it: Whatever we have seen in Thoothukudi, we normally seen around November and December which is when they migrate after breedibng in the Arctic region. They also have the yearly process of moulting: Sometimes, the birds we have seen in Thoothukudi would be heavily moulting, and have bad feathers. One theory is that when they have weak feathers, they would not want to spend more time at sea, because it is tough out there. They are possibly using Hare island in Thoothukudi as a place to work out their recovery: They would finish their moult to a good extent, have some reasonably good feathers and then push off.” Young birds not ready for nature’s stage of regeneration might also be found in places they are expected to be in. Amidst all the theories, questions aorund the parasitic jaeger’s long sojourn in Pulicat linger.

The parasitic jaeger has been the flavour of the month, sojourning around the outer reaches of Pulicat lake. The species’ presence has led a deluge of birders towards the lagoon north of Chennai.

Sundaravel Palanivel, an avid birder, notes that when he went looking for the parasitic jaeger, along with two other birders, there were two specimens to be seen.

However, guided by photos by other birders from their June trips to Pulicat, Sundaravel points out that there should at least be three parasitic jaegers in attendance.

“The parasitic jaegers could be seen around the river mouth,” says Sundaravel, probably referring to the section where the Kosathalaiyar river heaves into sight, as one travels down Pulicat lake by boat.