Parandur airport’s site clearance proposal reaches Centre’s panel

The TIDCO sent the application for site clearance in 2023. Its members have made a presentation on the project before the steering committee

Published - July 11, 2024 12:34 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Awaiting nod: Two years ago, after considering quite a few sites, the State zeroed in on Parandur for the new airport. | Photo Credit: File photo

The proposal seeking site clearance for Chennai’s second airport at Parandur has reached the Union government’s steering committee, more than a year after the Tamil Nadu government applied for it.

Members of the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) have made a presentation on the project before the high-level steering committee. “They were happy with it. We have to see if they will recommend to the Ministry of Civil Aviation for granting site clearance,” a source said.

Two years ago, after considering quite a few sites for the project, the State government zeroed in on Parandur in Kancheepuram district. Subsequently, the TIDCO made a detailed plan for the project, the estimated cost for which is ₹32,704.92 crore. The airport will come up in four phases, and cater to 100 million passengers. It will have three terminals.

The TIDCO sent the application for site clearance in 2023. At this time, there were many queries on the feasibility of setting up the airport in Parandur, and they were addressed by the State government, sources said. “Besides site clearance, project clearance from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, and environmental clearance, are among the other approvals required. If we get these two approvals on time, the deadline for the project can be met,” a source said.

It is to be noted that in December 2023, a no-objection certificate for site clearance was provided by the Ministry of Defence. Members of various Ministries, including Defence, Home and Civil Aviation; the Department of Economic Affairs; the Airports Authority of India; and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation; are part of the steering committee.

