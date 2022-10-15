Parandur airport: villagers drop plan to take out a protest march after meeting Ministers

ADVERTISEMENT

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Public Works E. V. Velu and Rural Industries Minister T.M. Anbarasan held discussions with the farmers and residents of villages to hear their concerns and grievances regarding the second airport at Parandur for Chennai on Saturday.

Following the meeting, the residents of Ekanapuram in Kancheepuram district, who had planned a march from their villages to the Secretariat on October 17, called it off.

Thirteen villages, including Ekanapuram, will be affected if the proposed second airport at Parandur, which has planned over an area of nearly 4,791 acres, was built. The Ministers informed the residents that they will receive compensation for their land 3.5 times the value and make arrangements to employment.

G. Subramaniam, a resident of Ekanapuram, said the Ministers assured them that their grievances and demands would be communicated to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. “We will continue the protests at night in our villages which have been on for many weeks now. Apart from the fact that we cannot lose our land and houses and relocate to another village or district, we told them in detail about how this project could potentially be an environmental disaster. We urged them to find another site for the second airport,” he added.

L. Ilango, a farmer in Ekanapuram village, said while the government had offered compensation for the lands, it must take cognisance of what was happening in the neighbourhoods of these 13 villages, particularly the way land price was soaring.