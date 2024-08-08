GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Parandur airport: Detailed techno-economic report submitted to State government

Updated - August 08, 2024 01:18 am IST

Published - August 08, 2024 01:17 am IST - CHENNAI

Sunitha Sekar

The detailed techno-economic report for the proposed airport in Parandur has been submitted to the State government.

The comprehensive report, which serves as a blueprint for the project, was prepared by the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO). It will be sent shortly to apply for the final project clearance, officials said.

Louis Berger was brought on board for the preparation of the report that has details of the phase-wise development of the airport, the master plan, various surveys required for project, and financial models to establish accessibility to the site and transform it intoa hub.

According to a source, the report was completed recently. “We have given the report to the State government and have made a presentation as well. They asked us to make some changes in the report. It will be done shortly, and then resent to the State government,” the source said.

The site clearance for the project was received from the Centre a few weeks ago.

ToR granted

Meanwhile, following the first meeting and presentation regarding the environmental clearance, the Expert Appraisal Committee of the Centre granted the issuance of Terms of Reference (ToR) to undertake the Environmental Impact Assessment. 

The proposed airport will come up on 2,173 hectares of land, of which 1,386.43 hectares is agricultural land. Waterbodies comprise a total of 576.74 hectares of this land. The project will affect over 1,000 families, and 36,635 trees will be axed for its implementation.

The Committee has directed TIDCO to carry out a host of studies, including the social impact of relocation of the families, the hydrological impact on catchment areas, the impact on the wetlands and wildlife, bird movement, and the list of archaeological sites in the vicinity.

TIDCO should also get clearances from the Archaeological Survey of India and the Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority. “We are estimating that it may take about 12-18 months to finish these reports and get the NOC the approval. Simultaneously, we are also planning to speed up the land acquisition process,” another source said.

