Parandur airport | Panneerselvam urges Tamil Nadu government to obtain villagers’ consent

O. Panneerselvam. File | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK’s former coordinator O. Panneerselvam, on Thursday demanded that the execution of the project of building an airport at Parandur, Kancheepuram district, be done with the consent of people who would be affected by it.

“Else, the project can be shifted to an alternative site,” Mr. Panneerselvam said in a statement.

Also Read | T.N. government offers 3.5 times the market value of Parandur land for new airport

In the event of the State government ignoring the stand of farmers and villagers, his party would launch a stir against the project, the former Chief Minister added. He also criticised the government for the manner in which a public hearing was conducted with regard to the project.