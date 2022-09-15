Parandur airport | Panneerselvam urges Tamil Nadu government to obtain villagers’ consent

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 15, 2022 17:00 IST

O. Panneerselvam. File | Photo Credit: PTI

AIADMK’s former coordinator O. Panneerselvam, on Thursday demanded that the execution of the project of building an airport at Parandur, Kancheepuram district, be done with the consent of people who would be affected by it.

“Else, the project can be shifted to an alternative site,” Mr. Panneerselvam said in a statement. 

In the event of the State government ignoring the stand of farmers and villagers, his party would launch a stir against the project, the former Chief Minister added. He also criticised the government for the manner in which a public hearing was conducted with regard to the project.

