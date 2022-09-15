Chennai

Parandur airport | Panneerselvam urges Tamil Nadu government to obtain villagers’ consent

O. Panneerselvam. File

O. Panneerselvam. File | Photo Credit: PTI

AIADMK’s former coordinator O. Panneerselvam, on Thursday demanded that the execution of the project of building an airport at Parandur, Kancheepuram district, be done with the consent of people who would be affected by the project.

“Else, the project can be shifted to an alternative site,” Mr. Panneerselvam said in a statement. 

Also Read | T.N. government offers 3.5 times the market value of Parandur land for new airport

In the event of the State government ignoring the stand of farmers and villagers, his party would launch a stir against the project, the former Chief Minister added. He also criticised the government for the manner in which a public hearing was conducted with regard to the project.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai Airport
Chennai
state politics
public works & infrastructure
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 15, 2022 4:53:46 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/parandur-airport-aiadmk-panneerselvam-urges-tamil-nadu-government-to-obtain-villagers-consent/article65894234.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY