Paramakudi resident is winner of ‘Our State Our Taste’

December 17, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - Chennai

M. Divya from Paramakudi emerged as the winner of ‘Our State Our Taste’ Season 4 competition, which concluded on Saturday in Chennai.

Over 4,000 people from 25 districts across the State participated in the contest, which began in October. From each district, a finalist was selected to compete in the finale and bag the MasterChef title.

Hosted by The Hindu and presented by Gold Winner, the participants had to prepare a starter, a main course and a dessert for the finale, which was judged by celebrity chef Damu and his team. “In the entire course of the competition, we tasted over 30,000 dishes, which was a mix of traditional and other cuisines. This has been a great opportunity to exhibit knowledge and skill,” Mr. Damu said.

On the importance of preserving traditional dishes, he said: “More such activities are required to bring an awareness to the traditional dishes,” he added.

Ms. Divya’s prize-winning fish curry was widely appreciated. She plans to buy a cycle for her son with the cash prize of ₹1 lakh. Mohanapriya from Tiruvannamalai came second, winning ₹60,000 and Thamarai Selvi from Nagappatinam came third. She will be taking home ₹40,000. Srimathi, 24, from Tirunelveli, the youngest contestant at the finale, said: “This has been a new experience. The competition always had an element of surprise, which was very thrilling.”

