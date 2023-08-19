HamberMenu
Parallelizing HR landscape: evolving responsibilities and tips to tackle challenges

The conclave’s agenda was divided into three crucial areas which help the HR journey

August 19, 2023 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - Chennai:

The Hindu Bureau
LV Navaneeth, CEO, The Hindu, presents a memento to Arun Murugappan, Executive Chairman, Tube Investments of India Ltd (Murugappa Group)

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Providing tips to tackle challenges and to seize the unparallel opportunities in the HR landscape, The Hindu organised a conclave along with Parry Travels (Murugappa Group).

The conclave’s agenda was divided into three crucial areas which help the HR journey: Employee engagement and well-being, retaining talent, new technology trends and changes in the HR landscape.

“We discovered that 2/3rd of the guys who passed out of HR had become entrepreneurs, 1/3rd of the businessmen had become entrepreneurs”, said Ma Foi K Pandiarajan, executive chairperson & director of CIEL group. He also added the HR industry expanded significantly over the years with the government contributing ₹25,000 crores to skilling initiatives. The role of HR professionals has evolved, with many becoming CEOs and entrepreneurs. The industry is also being transformed by technology including AI like Chat GPT, which has impacted various HR functions.

“As organisations, we must strive to help our employees discover their ikigai”, when individual find meaning and fulfilment in their work, they become more engaged, motivated, and productive. It is our responsibility to create an environment that nurtures the pursuit of ikigai among our employees,” said Arun Murugappan, Executive Chairman of the Murugappa Group.

He added, “As we invest in attracting top talents, we must equally focus on retaining them for our best performance. Representatives from leading organizations participated in this conclave.”

The HR conclave provided a platform for a range of issues, from harnessing technology to championing employee well-being, impact of AI and cultivating purpose-driven talent.

