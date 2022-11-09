Para athlete from Tiruvallur wins big in world championships

Manisha Ramadass, who won gold at the Para Badminton World Championships in Tokyo, in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

“Walking into the same stadium where the badminton matches for the paralympics were held was surreal,” says Manisha Ramadass, her voice filled with awe. The 17-year-old resident of Tiruvallur won a gold medal in the SU- 5 category in the Para Badminton World Championships 2022 which concluded in Tokyo last week.

“I love the sport, and it was a dream to play in the world championships. Competing in the world championships was my biggest dream, and I even won! It was a super moment,” she said.

She faced off against Mamiko Toyoda from Japan in the finals. Manisha also recalls the semi-finals being a particularly challenging and long match. “I received almost a hundred messages after the finals were over. My best friend messaged me the minute I won,” she said with a smile.

Her love for the sport began early, at the age of 10, and came about thanks to the encouragement of a teacher who saw potential in her. “When I was 10, I participated in several different sports in school and won prizes following which my teacher encouraged me to pick a sport, “ she recalled. As a huge Saina Nehwal fan, Manisha says that she was keen to pick badminton and has, since then, been learning to play.

Speaking about her impediment in her right hand, Manisha said that she was a ‘forcep baby’. “My right shoulder was affected during birth and I could not straighten or raise my hand.” She said that after three surgeries, she can use the arm up to a certain level.

The shuttler began her international career this year in Spain, and won gold medals in both singles and doubles badminton in her category. Over the last three to four years, she has been training professionally at Appu Indoor Sports Academy in Tiruvallur. She said that her sponsors, Olympic Gold Quest and the Sports Authority of India, played an important role in her journey.

A student of Shree Niketan School, Manisha is in Class XII. “I’m so thankful that the exams are scheduled for March,” she says laughing, of the schedule that was released just a few days ago. Her relief is owing to how packed the following year promises to be. “The paralympic selections are scheduled to take place, as well as the Asian Games. I am beginning the year in February with a tournament in Spain,” she said.

As for juggling school and practice, Manisha is confident she will be able to manage both and says it is ‘just a mindset’. “In May this year, I had two tournaments and had to skip my Class XI exams. I took up the exams later in August, and started studying for it once my tournaments were over,” she said.

While the year ahead promises to be exciting, Manisha’s dream, she says, is to compete in the paralympics and bring back a gold. On Wednesday, Manisha met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who congratulated her on being the first para athlete from Tamil Nadu to emerge victorious at the Badminton World Championships.