Pantry to be opened on every floor of RGGGH

CHENNAI

14 September 2021 01:02 IST

The facility is to ensure hygiene at wards as attendants of patients have their meals sitting on the floor

A pantry has been set up on every floor of tower 1 and 2 of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) for patients’ attendants to maintain hygiene in the hospital premises.

With an in-patient strength of nearly 3,400, each patient is accompanied by at least one or two attendants at the hospital. These attendants usually have their meals sitting on the floor near wards. In a move to change this, the authorities have created dining spaces for them on every floor of the two tower blocks, and will soon expand to other buildings as well. “Attendants sit on the floor in different areas of the blocks to have their meals, and often leave food waste behind. This makes cleaning and garbage collection difficult. Dumping of food particles can lead to pest and rodent menace. So to ensure that they have an earmarked space for dining and to maintain cleanliness, we have set up pantries on each of the six floors of tower 1 and tower 2. We have set up pantries in the waiting halls of both the blocks,” E. Theranirajan, Dean of the hospital, said.

The pantries would be inaugurated by patient attendants on Wednesday. Such facilities will come up in other blocks, including super speciality, nephrology, urology, cardiology-cardio thoracic waiting halls and neurology waiting halls, he said.

The pantries will be open from 7.30 a.m. to 10 a.m. for breakfast, noon to 2 p.m. for lunch and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner. Drinking water and hand wash facilities have been provided. Garbage bins have been placed to dump the wet waste.

“We have posted supervisors to open the pantries at the specified timings, and another staff for refilling drinking water. We want to educate the attendants on maintaining cleanliness at the hospital, and have put up slogans that puts the onus on them too,” Dr. Theranirajan said.

Posters providing information on diet have been put up as part of Information Education Communication initiative at the pantry. This included symptoms of anaemia and the diet to be consumed, food rich in various vitamins, appropriate diet for persons diagnosed with diabetes, hypertension, and food to prevent hair loss.

In addition, the hospital has put up racks on all floors to help patients attendants keep their belongings. “We have put up 150 racks throughout the hospital,” Dr. Theranirajan added.