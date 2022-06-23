Panneerselvam still ready for talks, says AIADMK deputy coordinator Vaithilingam
OPS believes only joint leadership can lead the party back to power, he says
AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam is willing to hold talks with the Edappadi K. Palaniswami camp. He is of the firm opinion that only joint leadership could lead the party back to power, said his ardent supporter and deputy coordinator R. Vaithilingam.
At a press meet held after the general council meeting, he said that in the past, the AIADMK presidium chairman was selected by MGR, then Jayalalithaa and later by O. Panneerselvam and Edappadi K. Palaniswami. The general council could not elect him. The presidium chairman had no powers to convene the general council meeting. Only the coordinator and co-coordinator could convene the meeting. Any such meeting that was not convened in this manner would amount to contempt of court, he claimed.
Not everyone who attended the meeting were general council members, he charged. In Mr. Panneerselvam's opinion, the council should be held in a peaceful, democratic and disciplined manner. This was like a meeting organised by barbarians, he added.
Asked why the council meeting was not valid, he said one of the resolutions was to admit the general council members. If all resolutions were rejected, then the council had no relevance.
He said that Mr. Panneerselvam was always ready for talks. He was of the opinion that joint leadership was the best option to capture power again. The council meeting held today was a drama organised by those hungry for power.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.