Panneerselvam asks Avadi police to reject permission for general council meet

‘Unusual situation is prevailing and there may be problems in the maintenance of law and order’

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Tuesday sent a representation to the Avadi Commissioner of Police, urging him to reject permission for his party’s executive and general council meeting scheduled for Thursday at a marriage hall at Vanagaram. He said that an unusual situation was prevailing and there might be problems in the maintenance of law and order.

On June 2, Mr. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami had jointly convened the meeting, but following a demand for switching to unitary leadership, Mr. Panneerselvam demanded that it be deferred.

Mr. Panneerselvam said it was customary under the leadership of party founder M.G. Ramachandran and his successor Jayalalithaa to invite functionaries of the frontal organisations, former Ministers, former MPs and MLAs, former district secretaries and former chairmen of boards as special invitees to the general council meeting. But, on June 14, at a meeting of the district secretaries and a few office-bearers, Mr. Palaniswami had said they need not be invited now, citing space shortage. Besides, matters not listed on the agenda came up for discussion that day.

Claiming this caused uproar among a few workers, Mr. Panneerselvam said that on June 18, certain unsavory acts were committed by a few anti-social elements posing as party workers.

He added the conduct of the executive and general council meetings was unacceptable without resolutions being finalised, and legal experts also suggested that it was essential to decide the agenda beforehand.

Stating that only the coordinator and the co-coordinator could take legal action, he claimed that Tiruvallur district secretary P. Benjamin had approached, without authorisation, the Avadi Police Commissioner seeking protection for the meeting.

“Due to the prevailing unusual circumstances, the police are duty-bound to maintain law and order in the interests of party workers and members of the public. The application of Mr. Benjamin is unilateral and an act against the party,” he said, urging the Commissioner to reject permission for the meeting.

Police sources said no decision was taken on Mr. Panneerselvam’s petition. Meanwhile, the police tightened security around the venue of the general council meeting.