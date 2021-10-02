Panipuri seller arrested under POCSO Act

When the victim’s mother took her to a doctor, she was found to be pregnant

The All Women Police, Triplicane, arrested a 22-year-old youth selling panipuri at Marina for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl and impregnating her a few months ago.

According to police, the 16-year-old girl ran away from her home after fighting with her family in Gingee in December last year.

While she was loitering at Marina, the accused lured her with sweet talk and took her to a secluded place in the beach. He raped her and the girl who since then returned to her native complained of stomachache to her mother recently. When she took her to a doctor, the girl was found to be pregnant. On the mother’s complaint, All Women Police, Triplicane, registered a case under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police arrested the accused who was identified as Arumugam, 22, of Trishulam and remanded him to judicial custody.

Held in Avadi

Meanwhile, All Women Police, Avadi arrested a 25-year-old youth for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl.

The accused who was identified as M. Vigneshwaran, 25, of Pattabiram. He used to visit the girl’s family after the death of her father. After promising to marry, he raped her when she was alone, said the police.