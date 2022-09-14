Panic erupts at Panchetty school over bomb hoax

Efforts are on to trace the miscreant

An unidentified person sent a message via WhatsApp claiming that a bomb would detonate on the premises of a private school in Panchetty, near Ponneri, in Tiruvallur district. The threat turned out to be a hoax.

There are four schools with at least 4,000 students inside the campus. In the early hours, the vice-principal of one of the schools received the WhatsApp message and alerted the police. In meantime, the management declared a holiday and messaged parents to take the students home.

The police, with the help of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), combed the premises thoroughly. It turned out to be a hoax and efforts are on to trace the miscreant.