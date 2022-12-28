ADVERTISEMENT

Panic buttons fitted in 1,200 MTC buses to prevent sexual harassment of women

December 28, 2022 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

Greater Chennai Corporation and MTC to conduct awareness campaign at four bus depots at CMBT, Broadway, Thiruvanmiyur and Guindy on December 29 and 30

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation and the Metropolitan Transport Corporation are conducting an awareness campaign to prevent sexual harassment in public spaces on December 29 and 30. The campaign will promote the use of panic buttons on MTC buses and the use of government helplines. 

The campaign is set to be launched at four MTC bus depots at CMBT, Broadway, Thiruvanmiyur and Guindy. An MTC deluxe bus will be parked at the depot and the public will be given a guided tour and shown the panic button system and how it works. The campaign includes a street play by members of Alternative Media Centre. Flyers explaining the steps a person can take if they have been sexually harassed will be distributed to the public, said a Corporation official. 

Representatives of the Gender and Policy Lab of the Corporation and the MTC will be present. The MTC has installed panic buttons in around 1,200 buses, which are mostly new. 

The campaign is split into four sessions, two on each day and is divided between the four depots.

