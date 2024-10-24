ADVERTISEMENT

Panic at T.N. Secretariat premises as floor in Namakkal Kavignar building develops ‘air crack’

Updated - October 24, 2024 04:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Office-bearers of the Tamil Nadu Secretariat Association met Minister E.V. Velu at the Secretariat in Chennai on October 24, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arragement

Tamil Nadu Government employees posted in the Secretariat’s Namakkal Kavignar building in Chennai went into a tizzy on Thursday (October 24, 2024), as an ‘air crack’ on one of the floors led to panic. Officials from the Public Works and Public Departments eventually put them at ease assuring them that it was safe to go back to their seats and resume duty.

Soon after the information about a crack on one of the floors spread, the staff in different floors of the Namakkal Kavignar building left the high-rise and gathered near the porch. Fire personnel arrived and inspected the scene and an announcement followed later assuring them it was an ‘air crack’ and that they could resume work.

Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu visited the spot and instructed officials to replace the damages tiles. Later in the day, office-bearers of the Tamil Nadu Secretariat Association (TANSA) met the Minister and requested for ensuring the safety of the building.

TANSA office-bearers also requested the Minister “to take steps to obtain an approval from the Chief Minister to give shape to representation (by TANSA) seeking to set up a new Secretariat campus”, TANSA president G. Venkatesan said.

