Tamil Nadu Government employees posted in the Secretariat’s Namakkal Kavignar building in Chennai went into a tizzy on Thursday (October 24, 2024), as an ‘air crack’ on one of the floors led to panic. Officials from the Public Works and Public Departments eventually put them at ease assuring them that it was safe to go back to their seats and resume duty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon after the information about a crack on one of the floors spread, the staff in different floors of the Namakkal Kavignar building left the high-rise and gathered near the porch. Fire personnel arrived and inspected the scene and an announcement followed later assuring them it was an ‘air crack’ and that they could resume work.

Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu visited the spot and instructed officials to replace the damages tiles. Later in the day, office-bearers of the Tamil Nadu Secretariat Association (TANSA) met the Minister and requested for ensuring the safety of the building.

TANSA office-bearers also requested the Minister “to take steps to obtain an approval from the Chief Minister to give shape to representation (by TANSA) seeking to set up a new Secretariat campus”, TANSA president G. Venkatesan said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.