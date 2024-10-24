GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Panic at T.N. Secretariat premises as floor in Namakkal Kavignar building develops ‘air crack’

Updated - October 24, 2024 04:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Office-bearers of the Tamil Nadu Secretariat Association met Minister E.V. Velu at the Secretariat in Chennai on October 24, 2024

Office-bearers of the Tamil Nadu Secretariat Association met Minister E.V. Velu at the Secretariat in Chennai on October 24, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arragement

Tamil Nadu Government employees posted in the Secretariat’s Namakkal Kavignar building in Chennai went into a tizzy on Thursday (October 24, 2024), as an ‘air crack’ on one of the floors led to panic. Officials from the Public Works and Public Departments eventually put them at ease assuring them that it was safe to go back to their seats and resume duty.

Soon after the information about a crack on one of the floors spread, the staff in different floors of the Namakkal Kavignar building left the high-rise and gathered near the porch. Fire personnel arrived and inspected the scene and an announcement followed later assuring them it was an ‘air crack’ and that they could resume work.

Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu visited the spot and instructed officials to replace the damages tiles. Later in the day, office-bearers of the Tamil Nadu Secretariat Association (TANSA) met the Minister and requested for ensuring the safety of the building.

TANSA office-bearers also requested the Minister “to take steps to obtain an approval from the Chief Minister to give shape to representation (by TANSA) seeking to set up a new Secretariat campus”, TANSA president G. Venkatesan said.

Published - October 24, 2024 04:02 pm IST

Related Topics

Chennai / government

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.