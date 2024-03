March 21, 2024 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

Panguni Uthiram festivities have begun on Thursday at the Vadapalani Murugan temple in Vadapalani with a three-day long Laksharchanai. Those wanting to participate in the archarnai can do so by paying Rs. 150 per head. On Sunday, the day of the Uthiram, the deities will be taken out on procession in the evening. Starting Monday, theppotsavam will be held for three days in the evenings in the temple tank, said a press release here from the temple.

