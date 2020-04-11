Panel urges govt. to ensure children on the streets don’t go hungry

The children’s committee from the shelter for homeless girls, run by the Karunalaya Social Service Organisation, has appealed to people and the government to take cognizance of street children and the homeless who have been affected by the ongoing lockdown.

“Ever since the lockdown, street children and homeless persons have been the most affected, and their rights need to be protected,” stated an appeal put forth by the children’s committee, to mark the International Day for Street Children, observed on April 12.

“With no roof over their heads and no jobs or income, the government should ensure the safety of the homeless. We appeal to them to ascertain the needs of the homeless and street children, in shelters during the lockdown, and provide them necessities,” said the children’s committee.

It further urged the government to distribute financial aid and ration to the homeless, and those without a ration card or other identity documents.