Panel to decide on conducting semester exams

With uncertainty looming over the conduct of semester examinations in colleges and universities amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, the Higher Education Department has constituted an 11-member committee to decide on the same.

A government order issued on Saturday said that the committee would work out modalities for adopting guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The Principal Secretary of the Department would be the chairperson of the committee.

Principal Secretary of the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department, Secretary of the Tamil Development and Information Department, and vice-chancellors of Anna, Bharathidasan, Annamalai, Alagappa, Manonmaniam Sundaranar, Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports, and Tamil universities will be part of the committee. Pointing out that universities were not in a position to conduct semester examinations because of the pandemic, the government said the UGC had issued guidelines enabling State universities to decide on conduct of the exams.