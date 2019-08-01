Panel set up to ‘fast track’ projects

Acknowledging that investors in major industrial projects are facing problems in land-related issues, the State government has constituted a nine-member committee of officials to evolve a “fast track” mechanism to address the issues.

To be headed by Chief Secretary, the committee includes Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue and Distaster Management department) and Principal Secretaries of Finance, Industries, Public Works and Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Departments. Commissioners of Land Administration. Land Reforms and HR&CE are other members of the committee.

An order of the Industries Department, issued a few weeks ago, stated that a study of experiences concerning several projects, mooted during two editions of the Global Investors’ Meet in 2015 and 2019, revealed that both new and existing investors were having the problems in land matters.

The panel will consider the issues concerning alienation and assignment of the government land, exchange of land, lease, relaxation of stipulations on land reforms and identification of alternative lands for “meikkal lands (meant for grazing), grant of suitable exemption, valuation of land and transfer of temples’ lands.