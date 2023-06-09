HamberMenu
Panel scrutinising applications from shelters for homeless

June 09, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A Shelter Advisory Committee consisting of health officers from the Greater Chennai Corporation, sociologists and social workers from external agencies, including colleges, is reviewing applications from non-governmental organisations to manage shelters for the urban homeless.

The civic body had received 40 applications, which will be reviewed in two stages. The advisory committee will soon begin visiting the NGO field offices in Chennai to understand if they have the wherewithal to run a shelter, said a health official.

“Currently, there are openings for three shelters but applicants will be considered in situations where an existing NGO is unable to function or needs to be replaced”, said an official.

The basic criteria to apply include minimum three years experience in social sector activities and providing institutional care and experience working with the community in Chennai. NGOs must have a qualified social worker to provide counselling, if necessary.

