Panel begins probe into death of Puducherry man during weight loss surgery

April 29, 2024 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A six-member team has commenced its inquiry into the recent death of a 26-year-old man from Puducherry who was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for weight reduction surgery.

A senior official of the Health department said an inquiry into the man’s death was in progress. The team comprised officials of the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services and specialist-doctors from the Directorate of Medical Education. “The team will conduct an inquiry into whether the man died due to medical negligence or whether there were any errors, and will submit a report soon,” he said.

The man died due to complications during a weight reduction surgery, following which his family suspected medical negligence.

