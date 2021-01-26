Panel asks govt. to pay compensation for delay in procuring death certificate

Woman not provided document for 2 years

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Monday asked the Tamil Nadu government to pay a compensation of ₹50,000 to a woman who was not provided with the death certificate of her daughter.

During the hearing, it came to light that the woman died on September 5, 2018, but the death was registered only on December 29, 2020. The SHRC also recommended that the compensation sum be recovered from the village administrative officer (VAO), who was responsible for the delay.

SHRC member A. Chittaranjan Mohandoss also recommended initiating departmental action against VAO Venkatesh Prabhu of Vandalur village. The Commission recommended the State government to issue instructions to all Collectors to ensure that such certificates are provided to applicants on time.

In her complaint, V. Selvi of Vandalur said Revenue Department officials deliberately failed to provide her with the death certificate of her daughter Mathangi, who died under suspicious circumstances allegedly due to the harassment and cruelty meted out to her by her in-laws.

While a criminal case had been registered against Mathangi’s in-laws, a case moved by her mother (complainant before the SHRC) was pending before the Madras High Court. The complainant had been running from pillar to post to get her daughter’s death certificate.

The respondent also presented his side of the argument. After hearing arguments from both sides, the SHRC member said despite the orders passed by the Tahsildar and the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) on October 22, 2018, and November 9, 2019, the VAO did not register the death.

“The VAO failed to do his mandated duty and the complainant was unnecessarily harassed for two long years. There is no justification for this dereliction of duty. The petitioner was caused untold harassment and in her desperation had approached the Tahsildar, the RDO and the Hon’ble High Court. Even the order of the Tahsildar was disregarded by the respondent and there was an undue delay to register the death of the petitioner’s daughter. This Commission is of the view that the action of the respondent is a deliberate action resulting in gross violation of human rights,” it noted.