Pandavar Ani releases manifesto for Nadigar Sangam elections

Sankaradas Ani meets Vijayakant to seek his support.

Ahead of the upcoming Nadigar Sangam elections, the Pandavar Ani released its manifesto with focus on a five-point agenda.

With actors getting entangled in financial issues during the release of films, the Pandavar Ani promised to take the legal route to sort it out.

The Nasser-Vishal led team promised to hold drama performances, competitions and award functions in the state-of-the art building being constructed. It said that it would work with the Iyal Isai Nadaka Mandram and recommend deserving actors for Kalaimamani awards.

The Pandavar Ani also promised a revision in the financial assistance given to veteran actors. Swami Sankaradas, whose name the opposite camp has taken, too finds a mention in their manifesto.

The Pandavar Ani said it would revive the veteran playwright’s famous works and stage them across the world.

The manifesto also detailed the measures taken by them to work towards the welfare of both cinema and theatre actors during their tenure.

Meanwhile, the opposing faction, Swami Sankaradas Ani, led by K. Bhagyaraj and Ishari K. Ganesh, met DMDK president and actor Vijayakant on Thursday.

Mr. Bhagyaraj said they met him to seek support for their campaign to contest in the elections as he used to be a strong leader of the Nadigar Sangam. “In the coming days, we will be meeting several other prominent actors to rally support for our team,” he said.

When asked about actor Karunas’ complaint to the Election officer that he had spoken about giving money to drama actors, Mr. Bhagyaraj said he had only spoken about financially helping out struggling drama artists in a personal capacity.

“There is no connection between my statement and the upcoming elections. The aim of the Nadigar Sangam is to work towards the welfare of all members and we will do the same as well as ensure the completion of the building,” he said.

A final list of nominations of members who are to contest in the elections will be released on Friday. Both the factions are expected to continue their campaigning till the elections on June 23.