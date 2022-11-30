  1. EPaper
Panchayat worker sustains burn after fogging machine bursts in Sriperumbudur

November 30, 2022 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old worker of the Sriperumbudur town panchayat was grievously injured after the vehicle-mounted fogging machine burst on Tuesday. The victim identified as Venkatachalapathy of Katchipattu is undergoing treatment at the Sriperumbudur government hospital. 

A police official of Kancheepuram district said Venkatachalapathy was working as a contract worker for the Sriperumbudur town panchayat. He, along with a few staff, were engaged in fogging operation in a battery-operated vehicle in Perumal Nagar when the machine suddenly burst, leading to the vehicle catching fire. Venkatachalapathy, who was in the vehicle, sustained burn injuries and was rushed to the hospital by the residents. He is undergoing treatment. 

The Sriperumbudur police have filed a case and are investigating. 

