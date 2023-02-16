ADVERTISEMENT

Panchayat Union middle school gets new classrooms, infrastructure

February 16, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

Rotary Club of Chennai Green City RI District 3232 supported the renovation of Kunnavalam Panchayat Union Middle School in Ponneri taluk of Tiruvallur district

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Kunnavalam Panchayat Union Middle School in Ponneri taluk in Tiruvallur district on Thursday got a new building with five classrooms, a smart classroom, refurbished auditorium and other facilities funded under the CSR programme of Hwaseung Materials India (HSMI) Pvt. Ltd, Mevalurkuppam.

The project was supported by Rotary Club of Chennai Green City RI District 3232.

C. A. Rishab, Additional Collector (Development), Tiruvallur district, presided over the function and advised the students to make use of the state-of-the-art facilities effectively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jeung Kwan Seob, managing director, HSMI and Woo Hee Soo, general manager, HSMI, S.A.K. Nazar, District Counsellor RI District 3232, were present. 

The school arch has been renovated, gate, noon meal scheme room, painting of existing classrooms and compound wall. The company donated ceiling fans, tables and chairs, a new laptop, a new desk top computer and a projector, said a release here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / school

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US