Panchayat Union middle school gets new classrooms, infrastructure

February 16, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Kunnavalam Panchayat Union Middle School in Ponneri taluk in Tiruvallur district on Thursday got a new building with five classrooms, a smart classroom, refurbished auditorium and other facilities funded under the CSR programme of Hwaseung Materials India (HSMI) Pvt. Ltd, Mevalurkuppam.

The project was supported by Rotary Club of Chennai Green City RI District 3232.

C. A. Rishab, Additional Collector (Development), Tiruvallur district, presided over the function and advised the students to make use of the state-of-the-art facilities effectively.

Jeung Kwan Seob, managing director, HSMI and Woo Hee Soo, general manager, HSMI, S.A.K. Nazar, District Counsellor RI District 3232, were present.

The school arch has been renovated, gate, noon meal scheme room, painting of existing classrooms and compound wall. The company donated ceiling fans, tables and chairs, a new laptop, a new desk top computer and a projector, said a release here.