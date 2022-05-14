Panchayat secretary found dead near Vellore

A 39-year-old panchayat secretary was found dead in his house in Ramanayanikuppam village near Odugathur in Vellore. Police said S. Rajasekar, who was working as panchayat secretary for Ramanayanikuppam village for 13 years, was found dead in his house by his wife R. Kathimathi. Neighbours and relatives rushed to the house and alerted the Veppamkuppam police about the incident. The police have recovered a three-page note, which was said to be written by the deceased. The body has been sent to the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. In the letter that was left behind by the deceased, police said that Mr. Rajasekar has blamed a DMK councillor for his death as he (Mr. Hari) had been allegedly forcing the panchayat secretary to hand over panchayat funds meant for public works.

As the content of the letter was leaked to the neighbours and relatives, they refused to receive the body and blocked the Odugathur - Anaicut Main Road for more than an hour before the Vellore Superintendent of Police S. Rajesh Kannan visited the village and assured the residents that a detailed inquiry into the incident would be done. Based on the assurance of the SP, family members of Mr. Rajasekar received the body. Subsequently, a case was filed against the councillor Hari by the Veppamkuppam police. A large number of police personnel have been deployed in the village on Saturday to prevent any untoward incident. Meanwhile, district officials said that there was an inquiry on the misuse of panchayat funds. This was based on the complaint filed by Anaicut block development officer Sudhakar. The deceased panchayat secretary was asked to give an explanation on the complaint a few days ago before he was found dead in his house, officials said. (Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050. )