Panchayat presidents stage march in Chennai, demand protection of independence of Panchayati Raj system

Elected member heads of the local bodies of several villages in T.N. participated in the march, alleging excessive interference of the State and Central governments in their functioning

August 31, 2023 04:56 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Panchayat leaders wore black and staged the protest march from the Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore to the Secretariat in Chennai, on Thursday, August 31, 2023

Panchayat leaders wore black and staged the protest march from the Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore to the Secretariat in Chennai, on Thursday, August 31, 2023 | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

A large number of elected members, heads of the local bodies of several village panchayats, participated in a protest march in Chennai on Thursday.

The panchayat heads, wearing black, staged their protest march from the Rajarathinam stadium in Egmore to the Secretariat, where a representation was handed over the government. The protesters wanted the independence of the Panchayati Raj system to be protected against the interference of the State and Central governments.

The march, conducted by the Tamizhnadu Ooratchi Mandra Thalaivargal Kootamaippu, saw panchayat presidents participating from several districts of the State.

M. Sabarigirivasan, president of the Sulakal village panchayat in Coimbatore district, said the State government has completely taken over the finances of the village panchayats by centralising the funds, and so, elected members do not have any powers to recommend or execute any civic infrastructure work. This went against the Panchayati Raj system, he said. 

The members, holding placards, also raised slogans against government interference in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNERGA) scheme and the Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam (AGAMT)

The protesting members also wanted salaries to be paid to them similar the to salaries paid to councillors of the Chennai Corporation. 

Related Topics

Chennai / Tamil Nadu / government

