ADVERTISEMENT

Panchayat president’s new SUV torched at Adhanur

January 21, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Miscreants on Friday set fire to brand new sports utility vehicles (SUV) belonging to panchayat president of Adhanur village on the city outskirts.

The police said panchayat president Tamil Amudhan, a DMK functionary, runs a manpower agency and had been recruiting candidates for the local industrial units. He bought three new SUVs on Friday and parked them near his house. Around 11.15 pm, miscreants set fire to the vehicles. Alert neighbours and family members of Mr. Amudhan quickly put out the fire. One of the vehicles was partially burnt.

The Manimangalam police have registered a case and are questioning a former employee of Mr. Amudhan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / crime / police

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US