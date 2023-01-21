HamberMenu
Panchayat president’s new SUV torched at Adhanur

January 21, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Miscreants on Friday set fire to brand new sports utility vehicles (SUV) belonging to panchayat president of Adhanur village on the city outskirts.

The police said panchayat president Tamil Amudhan, a DMK functionary, runs a manpower agency and had been recruiting candidates for the local industrial units. He bought three new SUVs on Friday and parked them near his house. Around 11.15 pm, miscreants set fire to the vehicles. Alert neighbours and family members of Mr. Amudhan quickly put out the fire. One of the vehicles was partially burnt.

The Manimangalam police have registered a case and are questioning a former employee of Mr. Amudhan.

