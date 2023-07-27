ADVERTISEMENT

Panchayat president caught receiving bribe in Cheyyur taluk for building plan approval

July 27, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A panchayat president was caught red-handed by the officers of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) while receiving ₹30,000 bribe from a real estate businessman to issue building plan approvals.

According to the police, K. Nihamatullah, a real estate businessman of Sholinganallur, said that he had been developing vacant lands and selling them as plots after subdivision in Seevadi village in Cheyyur taluk of Chengalpattu district. He had applied with Seevadi panchayat for building plan approval for two plots last May.

He met panchayat president Aranganathan on July 5 and requested him to expedite approvals. Aranganathan allegedly demanded ₹15,000 each as bribe for the two plots. On Monday, the panchayat president called him and asked him to come in person. He told him that he could collect the approval after paying ₹30,000. Unwilling to pay the bribe, Mr. Nihamatullah lodged a complaint with the DVAC officers. The officers laid a trap and caught Aranganathan red-handed while receiving ₹30,000 bribe.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US