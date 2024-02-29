ADVERTISEMENT

Panchayat president arrested on charges of murder attempt

February 29, 2024 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Police have arrested the president of Ulundhai Panchayat, Kadambathur Union, Tiruvallur district, on charges of attempting to murder the staff member of a private firm. 

Police said M.K. Ramesh allegedly attempted to strangle K. Chinnamuniyandi, 32 an assistant manager of a private engineering firm, and attacked him using a chair, when the latter, along with his colleague, recently visited the Ulundhai panchayat office to give an explanation letter in a response to a tax demand letter from Panchayat office.

Later, Chinnamuniyandi escaped and returned to office on a bike.

Mappedu police in Tiruvallur district filed a first information report following a complaint from Chinnamuniyandi

Later, police arrested Ramesh, and produced him before a court and remanded to judicial custody for 15 days. He is lodged in Central Prison, Puzhal.

CONNECT WITH US