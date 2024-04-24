GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Panchayat president arrested for threatening private firm staff near Oragadam 

April 24, 2024 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Oragadam police have arrested panchayat president of Valayakaranai village for allegedly demanding money and threatening the staff of a private firm which has been constructing a building in the village.

Panchayat president Rajan was arrested by the police based on a complaint from Subramani, a supervisor of the firm. The complainant alleged that when the construction was on, the panchayat president came to the spot and asked him to stop the construction work. He also threatened the staff, demanded money and also warned that work should not proceed till he was paid. The complainant also alleged that the panchayat president trespassed into the private premises and attacked the staff.

