Panchayat president arrested for murder of vice president’s husband 

March 26, 2024 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - Chennai

A panchayat president, who the police claimed was the mastermind behind the murder of the vice president’s husband, was arrested.

The police identified him as Sankar, 55, of Vichur, who had been hiding in Thanjavur since February. He was wanted in connection with the murder of Suman, 50, husband of AIADMK functionary and vice president of Vichur panchayat, Vaidegi.

In October 2023, Suman was murdered by a gang in the Vichur village located near New Manali town. In connection with the murder, Manali New Town police had already arrested eight suspects. During the interrogation, one of them confessed that Sankar was the mastermind behind the murder. Subsequently, Ms. Vaidegi staged a protest demanding justice to her husband and all those involved in the murder to be arrested.

On confession of the eight suspects, the police investigated and arrested Sankar. The police sources added that enmity between Sankar and Vaidegi broke out after she pointed out certain irregularity.

