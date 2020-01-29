Panchayat president arranges vans for girls to reach school in Thandalacheri

Due to insufficient and overcrowded buses, girls students from Thandalacheri village in Gummidipoondi have been struggling to reach their school on time. To help these children, the village panchayat president has arranged two vans to ferry them free of cost.

There are over 100 students, mostly girls, from Thandalacheri who study in a government school located more than 5 km away in Kavarapettai.

There are five buses plying through this village and the services are erratic.

“Most of the buses towards Kavarapettai, one stop after our village, start from Madarpakkam. So, most of the buses come jam-packed. The students find it hard to get inside,” said S. Valli, a resident of the village.

Similar is the situation while returning from school. “Most of the male students travel on footboard endangering their lives. But the girls are unable to get inside and even if they manage to do so, they feel very uncomfortable,” she added.

One of the girls said that most often the buses don’t stop in their village. “So we get late to school. My parents are daily wage earners, they spend ₹20 a day on a van to help me reach school on time,” said a student.

Since the present panchayat president D. Anandaraj has also experienced the same problem during school and college days, he had assured to solve this problem once he gets elected. “I purchased two vans and have also appointed a driver and conductor for the van. I don’t want any school dropouts due to lack of bus connectivity,” he said.

Students block bus

Meanwhile, government school students in Nemam village in Madurantakam blocked a government bus angered over poor service.

According to police, the government bus is operated at 8.30 a.m and 5.30 p.m. However, for the past several days the bus service was erratic and they were not able to reach their school in Acharappakam on time.

On Tuesday morning, angry students blocked the bus and staged a road roko. Police personnel pacified the students and assured to solve the problem. Following this, the students gave up the protest.