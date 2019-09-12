Chennai

Panchaloha idol missing from Mylapore temple

more-in

A panchaloha idol was reported missing from the 150-year-old Durgaiamman temple in Mylapore.

The police the priest after performing regular pooja on Tuesday realised the panchaloha idol of Lord Krishna was missing from the temple. A complaint was lodged with the Mylapore police. Following the receipt of the complaint, the police visited the spot and investigated.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 18, 2019 2:46:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/panchaloha-idol-missing-from-mylapore-temple/article29395882.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY