Panchaiyappa’s College students booked for taking out procession

CHENNAI

04 September 2021 00:59 IST

Police action comes within 2 days of college reopening

The city police have booked two cases against students of Pachaiyappa's College within two days of reopening of the institution.

Ahead of the reopening, the city police and management of colleges had advised students not to indulge in any disruptive activities, such as celebration of bus day.

A section of students, however, took out a procession on Wednesday towards Pachaiyappa’s College in violation of COVID-19 norms, and another group from Tiruvallur was about to clash with it.

The police intervened and made them disperse immediately.

The police booked a case against the students for offences, including unlawful assembly and negligent act likely to spread an infectious disease.

Meanwhile, the police on Friday booked yet another case against nine students of the college, who created a ruckus on a moving MTC bus.

Complaints had been received from the public about the incident. Students were caught and let off after a warning, said a senior police officer.