Panagal Park to be taken over for Metro Rail Phase II project

CMRL asked to pay ₹3.72 crore for 323 sq m of land

As per rules, only 5% of the land in Panagal Park can be used for the Metro Rail project. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

The Greater Chennai Corporation Council on Saturday passed a resolution to hand over Panagal Park to Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) for its Phase II project.

The Council gave permission to the CMRL to take posession of 323 sq m of land in T. Nagar’s iconic landmark after paying ₹3.72 crore.

A total of 3,069 sq m of land will be used for the work and will be handed over to the Corporation after completion of the work.

Legal constraints

The park is spread over 19,434 sq m and the CMRL had demanded 6,911 sq m of land for the project.

However, the existing rules permit construction in only 5% of the park area.

As the project is essential for better transportation, the civic body permitted the CMRL to cut down 87 trees, demolish 893 sq m of the pavement and 93 m of the wall.

Shops handed over

The shops and pavement on Arcot Road, in Puliyur village and open space reserve land in Virugambakkam belonging to the Corporation have been handed over to the CMRL.

Another patch of land on Kaliamman Koil Street will be handed over to CMRL.

The Corporation land on OMR have been handed over for the project. The CMRL has been asked to carry out the construction work without causing disturbance to local residents.