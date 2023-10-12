Pammal residents complain of sewage overflow and contamination of drinking water

October 12, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The residents of a few streets in Sankar Nagar, Pammal, are facing sewage overflow for the past few days and a few houses are being supplied drinking water mixed with sewage.

Shankar, a resident of Sankar Nagar 41st Street, said the problem of sewage overflow was being experienced by the residents for the past one week. He complained that many residents in his apartment complex were also suffering from high fever and other health issues due to the sewage having got mixed with the drinking water in the sump.

The residents pointed out that the problem was experienced by the residents in 40th street and in spite of lodging complaints with the local officials, there was delay in taking steps to rectify the issue.

Sankar Nagar is a big residential layout in Pammal where underground drainage facility was recently commissioned.

A senior official of Tambaram Corporation said the issue of sewage overflow in the two streets of Sankar Nagar was caused due to damage in a sewage pipeline. The issue was being attended to and the problem would be solved by Friday, he said.

