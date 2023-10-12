HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pammal residents complain of sewage overflow and contamination of drinking water

The sewage overflow in the two streets of Sankar Nagar is due to a damage in a sewage pipeline. The issue is being attended to and the problem will be solved by Friday, says a senior official of Tambaram Corporation

October 12, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The residents of a few streets in Sankar Nagar, Pammal, are facing sewage overflow for the past few days and a few houses are being supplied drinking water mixed with sewage. 

Shankar, a resident of Sankar Nagar 41st Street, said the problem of sewage overflow was being experienced by the residents for the past one week. He complained that many residents in his apartment complex were also suffering from high fever and other health issues due to the sewage having got mixed with the drinking water in the sump. 

The residents pointed out that the problem was experienced by the residents in 40th street and in spite of lodging complaints with the local officials, there was delay in taking steps to rectify the issue. 

Sankar Nagar is a big residential layout in Pammal where underground drainage facility was recently commissioned.

A senior official of Tambaram Corporation said the issue of sewage overflow in the two streets of Sankar Nagar was caused due to damage in a sewage pipeline. The issue was being attended to and the problem would be solved by Friday, he said. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.