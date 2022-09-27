Palm oil pipeline leakage alarms residents in Kasimedu

A complaint has been filed with the Fishing Harbour police station about the pollution caused in the locality

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 27, 2022 19:51 IST

The palm oil that leaked from the pipeline at Nagoorar Thottam Pallam in Kasimedu on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

A leak in the pipeline carrying edible oil for a private company caused tension among residents of Nagoorar Thottam Pallam in Kasimedu on Tuesday. Maintenance personnel of the oil company were engaged in plugging the leak in the pipeline.

A senior official of the police said a private oil company had a pipeline for carrying palm oil from the port to their facility at Tiruvottiyur. On Tuesday morning, the residents in the locality found a thick orange-colored oil covering the ground in their locality and immediately informed the private company personnel, who rushed to the spot to plug the leak.

A complaint has been filed with the Fishing Harbour police station about the pollution caused in the locality.

M.D. Dayalan, a fishermen community leader, said this was not the first time that palm oil had leaked.

“Steps must be taken to prevent such incidents as the pollution will have a long-term impact on the groundwater and soil in the area,” he said and asked the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to test the soil and water in the locality.

