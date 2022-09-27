Palm oil pipeline leakage alarms residents in Kasimedu

A complaint has been filed with the Fishing Harbour police station about the pollution caused in the locality

The palm oil that leaked from the pipeline at Nagoorar Thottam Pallam in Kasimedu on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

A leak in the pipeline carrying edible oil for a private company caused tension among residents of Nagoorar Thottam Pallam in Kasimedu on Tuesday. Maintenance personnel of the oil company were engaged in plugging the leak in the pipeline.

A senior official of the police said a private oil company had a pipeline for carrying palm oil from the port to their facility at Tiruvottiyur. On Tuesday morning, the residents in the locality found a thick orange-colored oil covering the ground in their locality and immediately informed the private company personnel, who rushed to the spot to plug the leak.

A complaint has been filed with the Fishing Harbour police station about the pollution caused in the locality.

M.D. Dayalan, a fishermen community leader, said this was not the first time that palm oil had leaked.

“Steps must be taken to prevent such incidents as the pollution will have a long-term impact on the groundwater and soil in the area,” he said and asked the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to test the soil and water in the locality.